Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission provides help on a number of levels year-round

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are all kinds of events in our community over the next few days to help those in need. Helping the homeless is a year-round focus at the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission. The mission has been a part of this community for nearly seven decades.

What started as a soup kitchen has grown into a multi-layered ministry that is helping men, women and children. The mission opened its doors in 1955. Today, it provides everything from food, shelter, clothing and mentoring.

Kelly Llanas is the Executive Director.

“It takes a community to get people back on their feet and back to a better place in life,” said Llanas. “That is our mission and we work with a lot of partners to help people.”

Llanas says people are often surprised to hear the scope of the mission’s work.

“People always tells us they didn’t realize that we do so much in the community.”

Llanas says the work has changed her life.

“People do survive and recover the different traumatic storms of life, and it’s heartwarming when they come back and say thank you. We have some amazing success stories.”

Anthony Richardson is the Director of the men’s shelter. He says the work of the mission is about more than a meal and a place to sleep and it starts with listening to people’s stories.

“Sometimes just to get the burden off them by listening helps a lot,” Richardson said. “It makes them realize someone sees me and hears me.”

After the conversations, Richardson says help is provided on a number of levels. Everything from mental and physical health to spiritual and financial health.

“We’ve seen situations where people get a job, but still don’t have the skills to know how to manage their money, so they end up back here again. We are helping them budget and identify triggers that could be a set back to the aspirations and goals they have.”

There’s also a women’s shelter called Rebekah’s Haven.

“We can house up to 20 women with three kids each until they are able to get back into housing. Our goal is to create an environment where kids are less traumatized by their mom’s homelessness and whatever the situation is that brought them there,” said Llanas.

One mission, changing one life at a time.

“One at a time. That is how we work. And if it mattered to one person, it was worth all our effort,” said Llanas.

The Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission is serving meals both on Thanksgiving and Saturday. Everyone is welcome.

If you need help, would like to learn more about the work of the Toledo gospel rescue mission, or if you’d like to donate, click here.

