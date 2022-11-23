Toledo man indicted in Independence Day murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple charges Tuesday after police say he shot and killed a man on Independence Day.

The Grand Jury indicted Randy Spurlock on a murder charge with a three year gun specification and a felonious assault charge with a three year gun specification.

Police say he shot and killed 58-year-old Scott Gallagher on July 4th near the intersection of City Park Ave. and Green Street. The coroner’s office said he was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses at the scene that day told 13abc it started when two people got into an argument.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Police say Randy Spurlock shot and killed 58-year-old Scott Gallagher on July 4th, 2022, near the intersection of City Park Ave. and Green St. (Lucas County Corrections Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.