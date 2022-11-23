Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Turkey Trot to be held in honor of BGSU student killed in September crash

Organizers invite the public to participate in the Turkey Trot in honor of 20-year-old David...
Organizers invite the public to participate in the Turkey Trot in honor of 20-year-old David “Ryan” Walker who was killed in a car crash that was caused by a suspected drunk driver on Sept. 4.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OBERLIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The DRW Family Foundation is holding a Turkey Trot in honor of a BGSU student who was killed in a car accident in September.

The Turkey Trot will take place on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving morning, at the Firelands High School Campus located at 10643 Vermillion Road in Oberlin, Ohio. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. The event will include a 5K family friendly run and a one mile walk/run and will also include refreshments and snacks.

Organizers invite the public to participate in the Turkey Trot in honor of 20-year-old David “Ryan” Walker. On Sept. 4, Walker was killed in a car crash that was caused by a suspected drunk driver.

According to the DRW Family Foundation, Ryan was a third-year student at BGSU pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Accounting/Finance. Ryan was a Thompson Working Families Scholar and was also recently employed as a Resource Analyst at the NASA GSFC in Maryland.

Organizers say all of the proceeds and donations from this event will go directly towards scholarships in Ryan’s honor. Businesses are also welcome to partner with the DRW Family Foundation to support their mission.

Any business who would like to sponsor the event, and those wishing to attend can RSVP by clicking here.

Donations and sponsorships payments can be made to the following:

  • CashApp: $BelindaWalker36
  • Venmo: @Belinda-Walker-36

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge and Monroe crash
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police
Police say a 25-year-old man was hospitalized after Apryl Porter allegedly shot him in the 600...
Toledo woman accused of shooting boyfriend arrested
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges
troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached...
Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed
The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for...
Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults

Latest News

Johnny Tetrick
Cleveland firefighters, family honor Johnny Tetrick days after line-of-duty death
Ohio Republicans want to strip the ability of the state board of education to oversee education...
Ohio school board reform proposal
Ohio State Board of Education
Fedor accuses Republicans of ‘power grab’ for proposing reforms to state board of education
Toledo, Ohio Skyline
Dozens of local options in Toledo for Small Business Saturday