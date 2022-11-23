Turkey Trot to be held in honor of BGSU student killed in September crash

OBERLIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The DRW Family Foundation is holding a Turkey Trot in honor of a BGSU student who was killed in a car accident in September.

The Turkey Trot will take place on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving morning, at the Firelands High School Campus located at 10643 Vermillion Road in Oberlin, Ohio. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. The event will include a 5K family friendly run and a one mile walk/run and will also include refreshments and snacks.

Organizers invite the public to participate in the Turkey Trot in honor of 20-year-old David “Ryan” Walker. On Sept. 4, Walker was killed in a car crash that was caused by a suspected drunk driver.

According to the DRW Family Foundation, Ryan was a third-year student at BGSU pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Accounting/Finance. Ryan was a Thompson Working Families Scholar and was also recently employed as a Resource Analyst at the NASA GSFC in Maryland.

Organizers say all of the proceeds and donations from this event will go directly towards scholarships in Ryan’s honor. Businesses are also welcome to partner with the DRW Family Foundation to support their mission.

Any business who would like to sponsor the event, and those wishing to attend can RSVP by clicking here.

Donations and sponsorships payments can be made to the following:

CashApp: $BelindaWalker36

Venmo: @Belinda-Walker-36

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.