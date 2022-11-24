Birthday Club
11/24: Derek’s Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Rain tonight but dry for Black Friday and the big game down in Columbus.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Periods of rain and cool with lows around 40. BLACK FRIDAY: The rain will be done before sunrise, then morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun and it’ll be breezy with highs in the low 50s. FRIDAY NIGHT: Freezing fog will be possible through early Saturday morning with lows around 30. SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and mild with highs in the mid-50s. EXTENDED: A soaking rain will arrive later Saturday night and continue into Sunday. 1/2″ - 1″ of rain is likely with highs Sunday in the mid-50s. Partly sunny Monday with highs in the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-50s. Windy & rainy Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.

