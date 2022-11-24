Birthday Club
Fire destroys barn north of Morenci

Morenci barn fire
Morenci barn fire(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORENCI, Mich. (WTVG) - A couple of large barns north of Morenci were destroyed by a fire that continues to burn Thursday.

Multiple fire crews from throughout southern Michigan assisted in controlling the blaze located near the intersection of State Route 156 and Ridgeville Rd.

The fire started Thursday morning. The barns were filled with hay and are expected to smolder for several days.

