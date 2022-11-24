Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

‘It’s sad’: Vandals damage Christmas trees sold for charity

Police are searching for vandals who damaged at least 10 Christmas trees sold by a charity for...
Police are searching for vandals who damaged at least 10 Christmas trees sold by a charity for the blind and visually impaired in Oxford.(City of Oxford Police Department Facebook Page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for vandals who damaged at least 10 Christmas trees sold by a charity for the blind and visually impaired.

It happened at the Oxford Lions Club tree lot in Uptown Park at Main and High streets, police said on Facebook.

This is the 64th year of the club’s Christmas Tree Sale.

“It’s sad that during this time of Thanksgiving and in anticipation to the upcoming holidays we are reporting a senseless act of damage and mischief to the Lions Club Christmas trees uptown,” police said.

All proceeds are spent in the Oxford area.

Trees cost $40 to $100. The lot is open 4-8 p.m. weekdays and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The trees are propped upright by sitting atop metal pegs that are attached to wooden beams, according to police.

The trees looked like they were tackled, which bent the metal pegs holding the tree up.

Some tree trunks were splintered so badly, the trunk will be cut off and the trees must be shortened.

“We really dislike any kind of property damage and hate to see a community organization like this have to cut into their funds to purchase new hardware or account for the loss of trees. Sadly, they also lose trees every year from theft,” police wrote on Facebook.

In a Facebook post of their own, the Oxford Lions Club wrote: “This makes us sad but (we) appreciate the support of the Oxford Community. We have bounced back and have beautiful trees ready to sell and grace your homes for holidays!”

Anyone who witnessed the destruction of the trees or has any information about this crime is asked to contact Oxford police at 513-524-5240.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge and Monroe crash
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police
Michelle McIntire
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for Noah Johnson, 22, who they say may be at risk of hurting...
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires

Latest News

Mostly sunny this afternoon and tomorrow... though we'll have plenty of rain and wind to close...
11/25: Dan's Friday AM Forecast
Imagine It! - Forced Perspective - Nov. 26th, 2022
"Homeboys Haven" donates a car and house to East Toledo woman, Laurie Estrada.
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
11/24: Derek's Thanksgiving 11pm Forecast
11/24: Derek's Thanksgiving 11pm Forecast
Local Non-profit donates house and car to Toledo woman
Local Non-profit donates house and car to Toledo woman