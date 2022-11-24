Birthday Club
Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires

Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls, according to the group's internal communications obtained by a nonprofit organization of journalists.(Image from the Mirror Newspaper edited by WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr.

Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.

Documents obtained by 13abc show Westrick had touted his gunsmith training in applying for membership with the Oath Keepers. Westrick told the Oath Keepers that he was “interested in local rallies. As far as talents, I am a trained gunsmith and certified [sic] armored on a few weapon systems. But I also have computer skills for above average web applications.”

Westrick was a member of the Maumee Police Department for over 20 years.

