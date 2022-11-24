Birthday Club
Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By BRIAN DULIK
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks as the Cavaliers completed a 4-0 homestand.

Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points and six rebounds, and Jerami Grant scored 21 points for the Trail Blazers, who have lost four straight. Portland guard Damian Lillard missed his second game in a row with a right lower leg strain.

