November 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The warmest Thanksgiving in 7 years is expected today with sunshine and a high near 60-degrees. Rain returns tonight after 6pm. Showers will end before daybreak on Friday. Sunshine will redevelop Friday afternoon with a high around 50. It will be clear with great star viewing conditions Friday night. Some patchy fog may develop by early Saturday morning. Saturday will bring highs in the low 50s. Rain is very likely on Sunday with the potential for a half inch or more of rain. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler and calm. Wednesday could be very warm with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible before a major temperature drop late day. It will be windy as well with gusts over 40 mph.

