Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

November 24th Weather Forecast

Warm Thanksgiving, Rain Tonight & Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The warmest Thanksgiving in 7 years is expected today with sunshine and a high near 60-degrees. Rain returns tonight after 6pm. Showers will end before daybreak on Friday. Sunshine will redevelop Friday afternoon with a high around 50. It will be clear with great star viewing conditions Friday night. Some patchy fog may develop by early Saturday morning. Saturday will bring highs in the low 50s. Rain is very likely on Sunday with the potential for a half inch or more of rain. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler and calm. Wednesday could be very warm with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible before a major temperature drop late day. It will be windy as well with gusts over 40 mph.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge and Monroe crash
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police
Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for Noah Johnson, 22, who they say may be at risk of hurting...
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
Seven Michigan State football players are being charged in Washtenaw County in relation to the...
Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges
Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location
Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location

Latest News

November 24th Weather Forecast
November 24th Weather Forecast
11/23/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/23/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/23/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/23/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
11/23/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/23/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast