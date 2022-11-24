Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Volunteers construct ramp for 77-year-old after she was ripped off by a bogus contractor

The total cost of the project ballooned to an estimated $18K, all covered through donations and volunteer work
One year after 13abc first aired the story of Rosemary getting scammed by a bogus contractor,...
One year after 13abc first aired the story of Rosemary getting scammed by a bogus contractor, she has a new ramp thanks to volunteers and donors.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rosemary Wyatt says this Thanksgiving is already one to remember.

“I was laying in the bed thinking for Thanksgiving, and I said, ‘Lord, I’ve got too many things to be thankful for,’ and I really thank Him for the volunteers and the sacrifices that they made,” said Wyatt.

This time last year, Wyatt, 77, could not safely get in and out of her house. She has mobility issues after a series of health setbacks. In 2021, she paid a man $3,200 to install a ramp to her front door on Kenilworth Ave. The City of Toledo halted construction because inspectors said that man, Darnell Mays, did not pull the proper permits and did not have a license to do the work.

Once 13abc aired Wyatt’s story, Bruce Swan, the owner of Adaptive Metal Works out of Blissfield, MI, volunteered to help.

“And they left their families and their children and gave up almost a whole year. That’s a lot of time to give up,” added Wyatt.

It took Swan and his team months to demolish the ramp that was improperly installed. Swan, a veteran who served two tours in Iraq, did not give up, even after the cost of the project ballooned to an estimated $18,000.

Nearly one year after Adaptive Metal Works got started, the ramp is now complete. It leads to Wyatt’s back porch. The front porch, she says, has too many structural issues caused by the installation of the first ramp, which was made out of concrete. Swan and his team were able to restore Wyatt’s front porch and build the ramp leading to the back door of her house free of charge.

“I feel better because I’m not a prisoner,” said Wyatt, “and I just really want Toledo to know that there are some good people still around, and there are some caring, kind and compassionate people.”

Meantime, court records show Mays has a bench warrant out for his arrest in connection to this case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge and Monroe crash
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police
Police say a 25-year-old man was hospitalized after Apryl Porter allegedly shot him in the 600...
Toledo woman accused of shooting boyfriend arrested
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges
troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached...
Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed
Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for Noah Johnson, 22, who they say may be at risk of hurting...
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

Latest News

11/23/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/23/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Preparing for Black Friday
Black Friday is upon us, and local businesses are getting ready
Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires
Cancer patient receives free wig from Victory Center.
Victory Center Gives Away Two-Thousandth Free Wig