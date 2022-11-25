Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

11/25: Dan’s Friday AM Forecast

Mostly sunny Fri/Sat; rain & wind return Sunday
Mostly sunny this afternoon and tomorrow... though we'll have plenty of rain and wind to close out the holiday weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After carving the bird with a bit of light rain yesterday, the early-bird Black Friday shoppers had it clear out just in time. We’ll warm to the low-50s with a decent amount of sun this afternoon -- though we could wake up to freezing fog Saturday morning. Highs will be warmer still for “The Game” tomorrow in Columbus -- but plenty of rain and wind will return to close out the holiday weekend on Sunday. Another system is slated to arrive Wednesday, with more rain and wind ushering in cooler highs in the 30s once again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge and Monroe crash
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police
Michelle McIntire
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for Noah Johnson, 22, who they say may be at risk of hurting...
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires

Latest News

Mostly sunny this afternoon and tomorrow... though we'll have plenty of rain and wind to close...
11/25: Dan's Friday AM Forecast
11/24: Derek's Thanksgiving 11pm Forecast
11/24: Derek's Thanksgiving 11pm Forecast
11/24: Derek's Thanksgiving 11pm Forecast
11/24: Derek’s Thanksgiving 11pm Forecast
11/24: Derek’s Thanksgiving Evening Forecast
11/24: Derek's Thanksgiving Evening Forecast