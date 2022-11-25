11/25: Dan’s Friday AM Forecast

After carving the bird with a bit of light rain yesterday, the early-bird Black Friday shoppers had it clear out just in time. We’ll warm to the low-50s with a decent amount of sun this afternoon -- though we could wake up to freezing fog Saturday morning. Highs will be warmer still for “The Game” tomorrow in Columbus -- but plenty of rain and wind will return to close out the holiday weekend on Sunday. Another system is slated to arrive Wednesday, with more rain and wind ushering in cooler highs in the 30s once again.

