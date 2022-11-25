Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Amazon workers plan global protests, strikes on Black Friday

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The...
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The e-commerce giant is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - E-commerce giant Amazon is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.

Thousands of warehouse workers upset about pay and conditions are planning walkouts and demonstrations in roughly 40 countries.

The protest campaign is being called “Make Amazon Pay.”

Some protests will highlight Amazon’s environmental and social footprint.

It includes strikes at 18 warehouses in Germany and France.

Other countries where workers are planning to take part include the U.S., India, Japan, Australia, and South Africa.

Environmental and civil society groups are assisting an international coalition of trade unions who are coordinating the effort.

Amazon spokesman David Nieberg said the company is not perfect, but that it does “take our role and our impact very seriously.”

He also said the company offers “competitive wages and great benefits.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge and Monroe crash
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police
Michelle McIntire
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for Noah Johnson, 22, who they say may be at risk of hurting...
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires

Latest News

FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband hospitalized
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
Inflation hovers over shoppers heading into Black Friday
A new survey shows nearly 60% of holiday shoppers are likely to shop on Small Business Saturday...
Consumer Watch: More Americans plan to shop small this season
Mostly sunny this afternoon and tomorrow... though we'll have plenty of rain and wind to close...
11/25: Dan's Friday AM Forecast