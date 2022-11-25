Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Devastating déjà vu: Cleveland mom murdered 9 years after her mother

Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice
Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice
By Winnie Dortch
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night.

Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19.

“She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother. I love her. I love her so much and it just hurts that she is gone,” Jaliyah Burns said. She is Jaschae’s oldest sister.

“I am still trying to process it. This is hard to bear. I know she loved her babies and her babies loved her.”

Burns was shot in the chest on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid.

Police initially responded to a Sunoco gas station.

However, they learned she shot closer to a club nearby before she died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

The tragedy feels like déjà vu for the Burns family.

On Nov. 15, 2013, 42-year-old Davida Burns was also murdered at home on East 121st Street in Cleveland.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the home.

“They wrapped her in a sheet, drug her to the basement of an abandoned building and set it on fire,” Jaliyah said. “She was an honorable woman, a good woman.”

The family has been working to heal from Davida’s death, but now they are starting over.

“I pray that the lord gives blessings to our family, we shouldn’t have to worry about any finances. I want to grieve. I want to grieve properly.”

The Burns family has set up a GoFundMe for Jaschae.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge and Monroe crash
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police
Michelle McIntire
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for Noah Johnson, 22, who they say may be at risk of hurting...
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Greg Westrick, a Maumee Police Sergeant, was listed on the Oath Keepers membership rolls,...
Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires

Latest News

Mostly sunny this afternoon and tomorrow... though we'll have plenty of rain and wind to close...
11/25: Dan's Friday AM Forecast
Imagine It! - Forced Perspective - Nov. 26th, 2022
"Homeboys Haven" donates a car and house to East Toledo woman, Laurie Estrada.
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
11/24: Derek's Thanksgiving 11pm Forecast
11/24: Derek's Thanksgiving 11pm Forecast
Local Non-profit donates house and car to Toledo woman
Local Non-profit donates house and car to Toledo woman