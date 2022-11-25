Gov. DeWine and Gov. Whitmer make a bet on The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between The Ohio State University and the University of Michigan.

“With Ohio State and Michigan both undefeated entering The Game, and with Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff berths on the line, the eyes of American sports fans will be on Columbus, Ohio and Ohio Stadium tomorrow,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “I am proud of and confident in our Buckeye football team again this year, and am I willing to put a little skin in The Game with another friendly wager showcasing great Ohio food. O-H!”

This year, Governor DeWine offered Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s on the OSU campus; Stewart’s Root Beer, which was founded in Mansfield, Ohio, in 1924; and the iconic Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus. In 2021, he bet an assortment of Ohio-made sweets, including cream puffs from Schmidt’s , black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland, and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg. Governor DeWine also wagered a basket of Ohio’s famous buckeye candies in 2019.

“In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up might be the most consequential to date with two undefeated teams putting their seasons on the line,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “However, when the clock runs out, only one team will be crowned The Victors. That’s why I’m feeling good about this year’s bet with Governor DeWine of Ohio. After this win, it’s on to the Big Ten Championship game and almost certainly a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoffs. Go Blue!”

This year, Governor Whitmer put forward a Detroit-style gift package, including the famous Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes, and a case of Vernor’s ginger ale, which is known to cure any ailment except maybe a big loss to the Wolverines. In 2021, she wagered a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor. In 2019, Governor Whitmer bet a box of goodies from Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor.

On Saturday, November 26 at noon, the Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Michigan Wolverines for the 118th meeting of “The Game.” First played in 1897, the Buckeyes have won 17 out of the last 20 meetings between the two squads.

