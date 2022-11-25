Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet.

The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.

They say Estrada has been through a lot lately, adding the gift of the house and car were made possible through collaborations.

“Donations from all over the community,” said Homeboys Haven member Celia Ramirez. “We’re able to just collaborate together and raise the money together and we’re able to do it for her.”

”As for the people helping out with the labor and fixing up the car we’ll be looking towards a lot of our brothers in the RC group to help us with that too,” said another Homeboys Haven member, John Barnosky.

13abc spoke with Estrada immediately after the big surprise.

“I’ve been going through some things and for some reason everything happens all at once, but with this, I am just, I don’t even know what to say,” said Estrada.

Estrada adds the car will be a huge help with getting her husband to his cancer treatment appointments.

