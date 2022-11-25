Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday Nov. 26 marks Small Business Saturday and places all around Toledo are looking forward to the event. Local shop owners encourage the shopping day because it keeps money flowing within the community.

A great place to start your day with brunch is Fowl and Fodder. The staff there say people love the hometown charm.

“We’re friends with all of our customers even if it’s your first time here we want to know you, we want to know your story, we want to know how you found us and what is going to keep you coming back. And it’s worked for us so far,” says Mindy Goolsbe, the manager at Fowl and Fodder.

Supporting local businesses also often means supporting local farmers.

“Our ingredients are locally sourced as possible. Not scratch bad but we try to do as much from scratch as possible. All of our sauces are house-made,” says Stephanie Lawson, a line cook at Fowl and Fodder.

After filling up a brunch you can take a stroll downtown and shop at one of the many shops in Toledo, like House of Dow.

“We appreciate the support so much from the community. It keeps us afloat and it keeps places like this alive. We don’t have a lot of vintage stores in Toledo that are also safe spaces. And we’re right by TSA in the kid’s come here and they love it,” says Logan Fleming, a stylist at House of Dow.

When you’re ready to wind down grab a nightcap at one of the many breweries and taprooms in the 419, like Toledo Spirits.

”Supporting small businesses supports the community. When it comes to doing partnerships with nonprofits and things like that, it’s going to be a small business... When you support small businesses you not only support businesses and employees, you support all sorts of third-party enterprises in the community,” says Eric Strayer, the marketing director at Toledo Spirits.

