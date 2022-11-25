Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’

Michelle McIntire
Michelle McIntire(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping.

Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800 block of Evansdale Ave.

Afterward, she grabbed another female victim and refused to let her leave. When officers arrived at the home, the saw McIntire with an arm around the victim’s neck, holding a knife to her throat.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge and Monroe crash
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police
Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for Noah Johnson, 22, who they say may be at risk of hurting...
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
Seven Michigan State football players are being charged in Washtenaw County in relation to the...
Seven Spartans charged in Michigan tunnel incident
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges
Man arrested in mobile home park after police chase

Latest News

11/24: Derek’s Thanksgiving Evening Forecast
11/24: Derek's Thanksgiving Evening Forecast
James Owens was shot in August outside of a bar
My heart is broken: Family gathers for the first Thanksgiving since the murder of James Owens
Free drive-thru Thanksgiving feast in Elmore, Ohio
Free drive-thru Thanksgiving feast in Elmore, Ohio
Hundreds of hungry guest piled into the Monroe Street building to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
Free Thanksgiving meals bring communities together throughout NW Ohio