Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping.

Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800 block of Evansdale Ave.

Afterward, she grabbed another female victim and refused to let her leave. When officers arrived at the home, the saw McIntire with an arm around the victim’s neck, holding a knife to her throat.

