City of Cleveland holds funeral for fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick

Johnny Tetrick
Johnny Tetrick(Source: City of Cleveland)
By Alec Sapolin, Sia Nyorkor and Syeda Abbas
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland held the funeral service for fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Tetrick, 51, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run on Nov. 19. Thousands of firefighters and community members attended the Nov. 26 funeral.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Tetrick’s wake was held in Willoughby on Nov. 25, where thousands paid their respects.

Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident hours after Tetrick’s death.

City officials, including Mayor Justin Bibb, honored Tetrick in the days leading up to his funeral.

Firefighters from the surrounding area volunteered their time to Cleveland Fire during the service, allowing as many of Tetrick’s peers to attend as possible.

Johnny, Rest easy brother, we’ll take it from here!

Posted by Cleveland Fire Fighters IAFF Local 93 on Saturday, November 26, 2022

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

