City of Cleveland holds funeral for fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland held the funeral service for fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Tetrick, 51, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run on Nov. 19. Thousands of firefighters and community members attended the Nov. 26 funeral.

Tetrick’s wake was held in Willoughby on Nov. 25, where thousands paid their respects.

Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident hours after Tetrick’s death.

City officials, including Mayor Justin Bibb, honored Tetrick in the days leading up to his funeral.

I just called Firefighter Johnny Tetrick’s family to express my sincere condolences and thank them for his 27 years of service to the Cleveland Division of Fire. — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) November 20, 2022

Firefighters from the surrounding area volunteered their time to Cleveland Fire during the service, allowing as many of Tetrick’s peers to attend as possible.

