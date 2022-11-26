City of Cleveland holds funeral for fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland held the funeral service for fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Tetrick, 51, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run on Nov. 19. Thousands of firefighters and community members attended the Nov. 26 funeral.
Tetrick’s wake was held in Willoughby on Nov. 25, where thousands paid their respects.
Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident hours after Tetrick’s death.
City officials, including Mayor Justin Bibb, honored Tetrick in the days leading up to his funeral.
Firefighters from the surrounding area volunteered their time to Cleveland Fire during the service, allowing as many of Tetrick’s peers to attend as possible.
