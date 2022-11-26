Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 15

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, find out if Central Catholic and Liberty Center were able to advance to the state championship games in Ohio. Whiteford took on Ubly in the Michigan Division 8 state title game in Detroit. Justin Feldkamp also has coverage from the Toledo-Western Michigan game, Walleye highlights, the cheerleaders of the week and the Ultimate Trifecta which includes the three best plays of the entire 2022 high school football season.

High School basketball is also underway and this edition includes highlights from Evergreen-Clay, Stryker-Toledo Christian, and Cardinal Stritch-Calvert.

Football Friday Week 15: Trifecta

The last time Michigan and Ohio State were both undefeated was in 2006.

