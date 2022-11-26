Birthday Club
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 15

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the season finale of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, find out if Central Catholic and Liberty Center were able to advance to the state championship games in Ohio. Whiteford took on Ubly in the Michigan Division 8 state title game in Detroit. Justin Feldkamp also has coverage from the Toledo-Western Michigan game, Walleye highlights, the cheerleaders of the week and the Ultimate Trifecta which includes the three best plays of the entire 2022 high school football season.

High School basketball is also underway and this edition includes highlights from Evergreen-Clay, Stryker-Toledo Christian, and Cardinal Stritch-Calvert.

The last time Michigan and Ohio State were both undefeated was in 2006.

