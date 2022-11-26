Birthday Club
Differing paths of QBs Stroud, McCarthy led them to The Game

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy took differing paths that are now crossing in this year’s edition of The Game.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By MITCH STACY
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy took differing paths that are now crossing in this year’s edition of The Game.

McCarthy was just a bit player during last year’s 42-27 Michigan victory but won the starting QB job early in the season.

Stroud is as weathered as a two-year starter could be. He is a Heisman Trophy candidate and one of the most prolific passers in the nation.

He also remembers the agony of losing to the Wolverines a year ago despite throwing for nearly 400 yards and two touchdowns.

