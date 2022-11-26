Birthday Club
Local church hosts hundreds of nativity scenes

St. Paul's Lutheran Church hosts more than 300 nativity scenes from around the world.
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church is hosting over 300 nativity scenes from around the world.

The scenes are staged among themed tablespaces and decorated trees.

Hot chocolate, wine bars and snacks are served at the festival, along with various kids activities like ornament making, an art scavenger hunt and nativity Legos.

The festival is open on Thursday and Friday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

The church is located on 428 North Erie Street and the festival will end on Sunday, Dec. 18 with the live academy brass quintet and organ performance.

