Local church hosts hundreds of nativity scenes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church is hosting over 300 nativity scenes from around the world.

The scenes are staged among themed tablespaces and decorated trees.

Hot chocolate, wine bars and snacks are served at the festival, along with various kids activities like ornament making, an art scavenger hunt and nativity Legos.

The festival is open on Thursday and Friday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

The church is located on 428 North Erie Street and the festival will end on Sunday, Dec. 18 with the live academy brass quintet and organ performance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.