Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

No. 3 Michigan keeps title hopes alive with rout of Ohio St

McCarthy exploited holes in the Buckeyes secondary and helped Michigan capture two straight wins over Ohio State for the first time in over two decades and walk away from Ohio Stadium with a victory for the first time since 2000.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By MITCH STACY
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, Donovan Edwards ran for two long fourth-quarter TDs and No. 3 Michigan pulled away for a 45-23 rout of No. 2 Ohio State to keep its national title hopes firmly on track.

McCarthy exploited holes in the Buckeyes secondary and helped Michigan capture two straight wins over Ohio State for the first time in over two decades and walk away from Ohio Stadium with a victory for the first time since 2000.

Most Read

Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say
Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie
"Homeboys Haven" donates a car and house to East Toledo woman, Laurie Estrada.
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
Michelle McIntire
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Latest News

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Differing paths of QBs Stroud, McCarthy led them to The Game
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard...
Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
No. 2 Ohio State holds off Terps 43-30, Michigan next