Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies collaborate for “Lights for Lives”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol collaborated with the Findlay District and various Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies to complete their 11th annual “Lights for Lives” campaign.

The campaign focuses on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that have committed traffic violations to save as many lives as possible.

The 48-hour operation began on Nov. 22 at 6 a.m. and ran through Nov. 24 to 6 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Findlay District Headquarters, nearly 886 vehicle were stopped and 316 citations were issued. There were 41 seatbelt citations issued and 14 drivers were removed from roadways for being impaired. Additionally, over 40 criminal arrests were made and 13 of those involved drug arrests.

12 counties participated in the operation, and those include: Williams, Fulton, Lucas, Defiance, Henry, Wood, Putnam, Paulding, Hancock, Van Wert, Allen and Hardin.

All law enforcement that participated in the campaign remind motorists to always buckle up, slow down or move over for slowed traffic and never operate a vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

