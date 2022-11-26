Ohio mail carriers work to keep up pace ahead of holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Postal Service has assured customers that mail carriers are working early into the morning and late into the night to make sure your holiday packages are delivered on time.

To prepare for the hustle of the season, USPS asks customers to keep your porch light on, especially if you notice mail has not been delivered yet.

The Postal Service said the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery will be the week of Dec. 12 to 17, and will begin to get busier on Dec. 5.

USPS has provided tips for a successful holiday mailing and shipping season:

Use free Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes, they are available at Post Office locations or online at usps.com/freeboxes

Make it easy with the Click-N-Ship feature. You can create shipping labels and pay for postage online at usps.com/ship

Schedule a free Package Pickup when the carrier delivers your mail, regardless of the number of packages. Pickups can be scheduled at usps.com/pickup

Take mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces, are more than a half-inch thick and using stamps as postage to a local Post Office, as they cannot be dropped in a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up.

Sign up for Informed Delivery to keep an eye on your deliveries. Register at informeddelivery.usps.com to see what packages are enroute and to receive daily emails showing what mail will be delivered.

Monitor your front door. If you have a home security camera system, ensure it captures and saves activity at your front door and mailbox. If you catch any mail thieves in the act, save the video and alert your local Postal Inspectors. You can reach U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

Don’t leave delivered mail and packages unattended.

2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

To ensure delivery by Dec. 25, the Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines to domestic addresses and Air, Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) addresses*:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, and tips to keep mail safe can be found on the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews.

