Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio mail carriers work to keep up pace ahead of holidays

The United States Postal Service has assured customers that mail carriers are working early...
The United States Postal Service has assured customers that mail carriers are working early into the morning and late into the night to make sure your holiday packages are delivered on time.(MGN/USPS)
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Postal Service has assured customers that mail carriers are working early into the morning and late into the night to make sure your holiday packages are delivered on time.

To prepare for the hustle of the season, USPS asks customers to keep your porch light on, especially if you notice mail has not been delivered yet.

The Postal Service said the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery will be the week of Dec. 12 to 17, and will begin to get busier on Dec. 5.

USPS has provided tips for a successful holiday mailing and shipping season:

  • Use free Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes, they are available at Post Office locations or online at usps.com/freeboxes.
  • Make it easy with the Click-N-Ship feature. You can create shipping labels and pay for postage online at usps.com/ship.
  • Schedule a free Package Pickup when the carrier delivers your mail, regardless of the number of packages. Pickups can be scheduled at usps.com/pickup.
  • Take mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces, are more than a half-inch thick and using stamps as postage to a local Post Office, as they cannot be dropped in a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up.
  • Sign up for Informed Delivery to keep an eye on your deliveries. Register at informeddelivery.usps.com to see what packages are enroute and to receive daily emails showing what mail will be delivered.
  • Monitor your front door. If you have a home security camera system, ensure it captures and saves activity at your front door and mailbox. If you catch any mail thieves in the act, save the video and alert your local Postal Inspectors. You can reach U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
  • Don’t leave delivered mail and packages unattended.

2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

To ensure delivery by Dec. 25, the Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines to domestic addresses and Air, Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) addresses*:

  • Dec. 9   — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service
  • Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
  • Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, and tips to keep mail safe can be found on the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say
Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie
"Homeboys Haven" donates a car and house to East Toledo woman, Laurie Estrada.
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
Michelle McIntire
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Gov. DeWine and Gov. Whitmer make a bet on The Game

Latest News

Nativity Festival
Local church hosts hundreds of nativity scenes
Nativity Festival
Nativity Festival
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager
Whitmer and DeWine bet over game win
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 15