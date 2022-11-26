OSHP and MSP team up to sideline impaired driving during The Game

Birthday Club
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has teamed up with the Michigan State Police to strike down on impaired driving during The Game, on Saturday, Nov. 26.

In effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes, and to keep roadways safe, troopers from both states will be cracking down on impaired drivers.

According to the OSHP and MSP, during last year’s game, the OSHP and MSP made 105 arrests for impaired driving from noon to 11:59 p.m. Throughout the same time period, there were 124 crashes in Ohio and Michigan where alcohol, drugs or both were a factor.

Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 in Ohio or 911 in either state to report impaired drivers.

To watch a public safety message from Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Will E. Richardson and Michigan State Police Trooper Jordan R. Thoma, visit https://vimeo.com/775164651/e4b742f89b.

