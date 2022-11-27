11/26: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with temps rising through the 40s and rain arriving after 4am. SUNDAY: A steady, soaking rain with amounts of 1-1.5″ and a rumble of thunder possible. Breezy at times with highs in the upper 40s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain ending during the evening but staying cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-30s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday and warmer with highs in the mid-50s, becoming breezy later in the day. Rain arriving Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday morning. It’ll also be windy Wednesday with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Highs in the low 50s early on, then falling through the day and into the 20s Wednesday night. Mostly sunny, cooler, and a lingering breeze Thursday, highs in the upper 30s. Partly sunny Friday but a southwest breeze will warm temps back into the mid-40s. Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.