11/27: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Rainiest day in months; more rain/wind Wednesday
Plenty of rain falling this morning, with a calmer and cooler start to the new week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Rain will continue to fall through much of the afternoon, adding up to 1″ in some spots as gusty winds roll through and southeast of Toledo. That will taper off into the evening, providing a calmer though cooler start to the new work week in the mid-40s. Our next system will arrive Tuesday evening into Wednesday, with more of am emphasis on the wind this time (40+ mph gusts) but still providing another quick 1/2″ of rain before the month is up. Friday’s “Hope for the Holidays” Drive-Thru Bash forecast is holding steady in the mid-40s with lots of sun!

