Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Puppy Pals showcases talents in Toledo

The group has performed on America’s Got Talent, and is mostly made up of rescued dogs from shelters.
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show” showcased their talents yesterday at the Ohio Theater during three live shows.

The group has performed on America’s Got Talent, and is mostly made up of rescued dogs from shelters.

Some of the stunts the audience can expect include dogs climbing ladders, jumping rope and doing backflips.

The team uses reward-based training methods to teach the dogs different tricks.

“We just love our dogs, they’re all rescues, and we’re dog people, we just love dogs and showing what dogs can do and how they benefit people,” comedian ‘Mr. Robb’ said.

The organizers say the dogs are pets before they are performers, meaning they are free range house dogs when they are not on stage.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The campaign focuses on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that...
Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies collaborate for “Lights for Lives”
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together
Woman drives car off the road into Lake Erie, firefighters say
Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department: Woman drives car off road into Lake Erie
"Homeboys Haven" donates a car and house to East Toledo woman, Laurie Estrada.
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

Latest News

Michigan knocks off Ohio State for second-straight year
Michigan knocks off Ohio State for second-straight year
Toledo Edison has reported thousands of power outages in Toledo with an estimated restoration...
Toledo Edison: Thousands without power, unknown cause
Comedic stunt dog show in Toledo
Comedic stunt dog show in Toledo
Area power outages
Area power outages