Puppy Pals showcases talents in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show” showcased their talents yesterday at the Ohio Theater during three live shows.

The group has performed on America’s Got Talent, and is mostly made up of rescued dogs from shelters.

Some of the stunts the audience can expect include dogs climbing ladders, jumping rope and doing backflips.

The team uses reward-based training methods to teach the dogs different tricks.

“We just love our dogs, they’re all rescues, and we’re dog people, we just love dogs and showing what dogs can do and how they benefit people,” comedian ‘Mr. Robb’ said.

The organizers say the dogs are pets before they are performers, meaning they are free range house dogs when they are not on stage.

