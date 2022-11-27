Skunk spotted at Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers game (video)

Birthday Club
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Those in attendance at Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game witnessed a new, stinky, fan amongst their ranks.

Fans caught a skunk in the stands at First Energy Stadium during the team’s Nov. 27 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The crazy encounter was all caught on video.

The Nov. 27 win against the Bucs marks the second time the Browns have won with a wild animal in the stands.

The skunk’s arrival is the newest incident of its kind since the ‘Rally Possum’ in 2018, when a fan brought an opossum to the Sept. 20 game between the Browns and the New York Jets. The Browns won that game 21-17.

The Browns picked up the win in overtime against the Bucs and QB Tom Brady, who mentored Browns QB Jacoby Brissett while both were members of the New England Patriots.

19 News has reached out to the Browns for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

