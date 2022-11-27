Birthday Club
Toledo Edison: Thousands without power, unknown cause

Several power outages are indicated by the triangles and numbered circles.
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported thousands of power outages in Toledo with an estimated restoration time between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

As of 11:30 a.m., there were over 5,500 customers without power and the number is increasing.

There is no information on what could have caused the wide-spread power outage, or if the outages could be linked.

To view a map showing what areas are experiencing power outages, visit outages.firstenergycorp.com/oh.html.

