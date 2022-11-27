Vehicle knocks down traffic light
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just before 5 a.m., on Sunday Nov. 27, one vehicle crashed and knocked down a traffic light at the intersection of Evergreen and West Bancroft.
The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries, but no further details were provided.
