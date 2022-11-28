11/27: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Showers ending by 9pm, then we’ll stay cloudy overnight and winds will diminish; lows in the mid-30s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle possible, otherwise dry with highs in the mid-40s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds linger with lows in the mid-30s. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s. EXTENDED: Rain arriving Tuesday evening and continuing into Wednesday, when it’ll be windy with gusts up to 50 mph. Highs in the low 50s early Wednesday, then dropping off during the day. A few snowflakes possible Wednesday PM, then lows Wednesday night in the mid-20s. Cooler and breezy Thursday, highs in the upper 30s. Partly sunny and a little warmer Friday, highs in the mid-40s. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday and breezy with highs in the low 50s, and a rain shower or two is possible. Partly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

