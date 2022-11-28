11/28: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After our wettest day since September of last year, we’ve leveled out in the 40s with a few breaks of sun expected this afternoon. Tuesday will see south winds ramp up to 40mph gradually through the day, then an early AM cold front will switch those winds from the west but keep those high speeds. Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will race through, though most of the daytime Wednesday will be dry -- leading to a cooler second half of the week in the 30s/40s.

