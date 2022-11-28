11/28/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Wind, rain and a big cool down arrive Tuesday night
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 30s. TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, becoming breezy, highs in the mid 50s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Windy with showers likely, temperatures holding near 50. Wind gusts could top 40 mph. WEDNESDAY: Windy, showers ending early in the morning. Temperatures falling from near 50 into the 30s with westerly winds gusting over 40 mph.
