Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

11/28/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

FIRST ALERT: Wind, rain and a big cool down arrive Tuesday night
11/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 30s. TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, becoming breezy, highs in the mid 50s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Windy with showers likely, temperatures holding near 50. Wind gusts could top 40 mph. WEDNESDAY: Windy, showers ending early in the morning. Temperatures falling from near 50 into the 30s with westerly winds gusting over 40 mph.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Edison has reported thousands of power outages today.
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for...
Vehicle knocks down traffic light
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Galena St. flooded.
Water main break floods Galena St., city issues water boil advisory
The campaign focuses on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that...
Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies collaborate for “Lights for Lives”

Latest News

11/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Clouds are slow to clear this afternoon, with another round of rain and wind arriving overnight...
11/28: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
Clouds are slow to clear this afternoon, with another round of rain and wind arriving overnight...
11/28: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
Storms Possible Tuesday Night, Windy Wednesday
November 28th Weather Forecast