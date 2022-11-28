Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Brady, Bucs can’t close out Browns, lose 23-17 in overtime

The Bucs gave up a 12-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds left in regulation, struggled offensively in OT and lost 23-17 when Cleveland’s Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard run with 19 seconds remaining.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back to hand off the ball during an NFL...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back to hand off the ball during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(Kirk Irwin | AP)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Seconds from a third straight win, added momentum and breathing room atop the below-average NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers folded.

This time, Tom Brady couldn’t bail them out.

The Bucs gave up a 12-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds left in regulation, struggled offensively in OT and lost 23-17 when Cleveland’s Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard run with 19 seconds remaining.

Brady threw touchdown passes to Chris Godwin and rookie Ko Kieft, but the Bucs bogged down on other potential scoring drives and have only eclipsed 22 points once all season.

All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter.

Most Read

Toledo Edison has reported thousands of power outages today.
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
The campaign focuses on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that...
Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies collaborate for “Lights for Lives”
The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for...
Vehicle knocks down traffic light
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Latest News

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Differing paths of QBs Stroud, McCarthy led them to The Game
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard...
Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
No. 2 Ohio State holds off Terps 43-30, Michigan next