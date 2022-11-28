DeWine releases status update on Children Services Transformation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine released a status update on Monday on the implementation of recommendations from the Children’s Services Transformation Advisory Council which aims to reform Ohio’s children services system.

DeWine’s office says the Advisory Council includes a wide range of families, youth and subject matter experts from across the state. Since their final report in 2020, 16 recommendations have been fully implemented, 13 have been partially implemented and eight are in progress.

“Every child in Ohio deserves to live a fulfilling life where they have the opportunity to reach their God-given potential,” said Governor DeWine. “I am proud of the progress that has been made so far to help families, but there is more work to be done to keep our children safe, and build stable homes and strong communities.”

Some of the notable recommendations that have been fully implemented include:

An updated Foster Youth and Resource Family Bill of Rights which establishes a clear set of rights youth in foster care and families may expect of the children services system.

The creation of the Youth and Family Ombudsmen Office which ensures the independent and impartial review of youth, family, and community complaints or concerns.

The establishment of a consistent, statewide onboarding program for new caseworkers and supervisors.

According to DeWine’s office, as each recommendation is fully implemented, progress will be monitored and adjusted as needed.

