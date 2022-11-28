Birthday Club
Gov. DeWine announces $57.8 million grant supporting school safety

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state will support security upgrades for...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state will support security upgrades for 700 K to12 schools spanning the state.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state will support security upgrades for 700 K to12 schools spanning the state.

“We are being proactive in keeping our schools safe in Ohio. Student and staff safety is paramount,” said Gov. DeWine. “These safety grants are helping schools create environments that are secure and welcoming for teachers and their students.”

According to a written statement released by Gov. DeWine, a total of 708 schools in 57 counties will receive $57.8 million in grant funding to further support student and staff safety.

The funding will cover physical security expenses including new security cameras, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, exterior lighting, and public address systems.

To view, the full list of participating schools, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

