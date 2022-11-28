Holiday lighting experience in downtown Tiffin to take place Friday

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce and partners are holding a holiday lighting experience in downtown Tiffin on Friday.

The event is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 2. This year, South Washington Street will be blocked off to allow for a safer and more enjoyable viewing experience for those in attendance.

According to organizers, the evening will start at the Seneca County Justice Center with holiday music from Beth Mattia, a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” an appearance from Santa and the lighting of Tiffin’s Christmas tree and the Seneca County Justice Center.

Once the tree lighting ceremony concludes, attendees can make their way to the East Tower and National Corner to see the spaces lit up with holiday lights. Frost Parkway will also be lit up for the first time of the season and attendees are invited to check out Frost Village. Tim Horton’s will be providing free hot chocolate during the event.

Organizers say this year will also feature the return of The CommuniTree Project. The project, introduced by the Chamber last year, looks to bring the community together for the holiday season. The tree will be decorated with 300 ornaments that were decorated by fifth grade students from Tiffin City Schools, Calvert Catholic Schools and Seneca East Local Schools.

Those who have an ornament hanging on the tree are invited to attend the lighting ceremony to find their ornament and be recognized.

According to organizers, the conclusion of the tree lighting experience will kick off the start of the first ever Kris Kringle Market in Downtown Tiffin taking place on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. The festival will be an open-air holiday market highlighting German/Bavarian-inspired Christmas offerings.

