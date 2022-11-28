Lawyers seek jury trial for Olympian Oshae Jones

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Attorneys for Olympian Oshae Jones, of Toledo, want the case to go before a jury of her peers.

New filings in Toledo Municipal Court show Jones’ attorneys are demanding a jury trial instead of a bench trial. Her lawyer tells 13abc they have no plans for a plea and still believe the charges against her could be dropped.

Jones is facing charges including resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and failure to disperse after police say they were trying to break up what they called a “large scene of people participating in a course of disorderly conduct.”

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Jones said she was asleep when she heard police banging on the door. She says she asked an officer for a badge number when her boyfriend was arrested. Officers then arrested her.

The incident drew public criticism against the some of the responding officers after boy camera footage Toledo Police released showed an officer striking Jones in the back of the head and neck during the arrest.

No trial date has been set at this time.

