Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man arrested for drug possession after leading police on chase through Findlay

Claypool led police on a chase through the general area of Findlay.
Claypool led police on a chase through the general area of Findlay.(Hancock County Jail)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been arrested for drug possession after leading police on a chase through Findlay on Sunday.

According to the Findlay Police Department, on Nov. 27 at 11:31 p.m., officers attempted to stop Brendon Claypool, 30, of Arcadia for a motor vehicle violation. Claypool failed to stop and officers pursued Claypool’s vehicle through the general area of Findlay through parking lots and alleys, reaching up to 45 mph.

After a half mile pursuit, Claypool exited the vehicle and ran on foot. FPD says Claypool then reached into his waistband and officers released a Police K9 who successfully apprehended Claypool.

According to FPD, Claypool was found to have three active warrants through the Findlay Municipal Court. He was arrested for failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

A charge of possession of drugs is also pending awaiting lab results.

FPD says Claypool was transferred to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries sustained during the K9 apprehension. Claypool was then placed in the Hancock County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Edison has reported thousands of power outages today.
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for...
Vehicle knocks down traffic light
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The campaign focuses on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that...
Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies collaborate for “Lights for Lives”
Galena St. flooded.
Water main break floods Galena St., city issues water boil advisory

Latest News

Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Lucas County need volunteers to help kids in the court...
CASA looks for volunteers in the court system
Farmer Jones
Farmer Jones joins The Nine to talk about veggies
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 600 block of E. Broadway in Toledo on Nov. 28, 2022.
Police searching for suspect in E. Broadway shooting, TPD says
According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection...
One dead after fatal Toledo crash