Man arrested for drug possession after leading police on chase through Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been arrested for drug possession after leading police on a chase through Findlay on Sunday.

According to the Findlay Police Department, on Nov. 27 at 11:31 p.m., officers attempted to stop Brendon Claypool, 30, of Arcadia for a motor vehicle violation. Claypool failed to stop and officers pursued Claypool’s vehicle through the general area of Findlay through parking lots and alleys, reaching up to 45 mph.

After a half mile pursuit, Claypool exited the vehicle and ran on foot. FPD says Claypool then reached into his waistband and officers released a Police K9 who successfully apprehended Claypool.

According to FPD, Claypool was found to have three active warrants through the Findlay Municipal Court. He was arrested for failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

A charge of possession of drugs is also pending awaiting lab results.

FPD says Claypool was transferred to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries sustained during the K9 apprehension. Claypool was then placed in the Hancock County Justice Center.

