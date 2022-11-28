Birthday Club
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By DAVE HOGG
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94.

Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter.

Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six.

Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin).

