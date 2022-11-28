Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

November 28th Weather Forecast

Storms Possible Tuesday Night, Windy Wednesday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low to middle 40s today. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be windy with wind gusts over 40 mph possible. Highs will be in the middle 30s Thursday, and mid 40s on Friday. Saturday will bring a chance of showers with a high around 50.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Edison has reported thousands of power outages today.
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for...
Vehicle knocks down traffic light
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The campaign focuses on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that...
Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies collaborate for “Lights for Lives”
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

November 28th Weather Forecast
November 28th Weather Forecast
11/27: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
11/27: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast
11/27: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
11/27: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Plenty of rain falling this morning, with a calmer and cooler start to the new week. Dan Smith...
11/27: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast