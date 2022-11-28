November 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low to middle 40s today. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be windy with wind gusts over 40 mph possible. Highs will be in the middle 30s Thursday, and mid 40s on Friday. Saturday will bring a chance of showers with a high around 50.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.