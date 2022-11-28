ODVS to hold Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Veterans Services is holding the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony on Tuesday to honor and induct several Ohio Veterans.
The Induction Ceremony will take place on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Ohio State University Fawcett Center located at 2400 Olentangy River Road in Columbus.
ODVS says the 20-person Class of 2022 will be honored with medals and plaques by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and ODVS Director Deborah Ashenhurst. There will be many other distinguished guests at the event, including previously inducted members.
The 2022 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Inductees are:
- Peter K. Anderson, Navy, Cuyahoga County
- Steven L. Arnold, Navy, Wood County
- Garry Augustine, Army, Lake County
- Awarded posthumously
- Alan F. Bailey, Army, Clark County
- Adam Carr, Army/OHARNG/OHANG, Union County
- James W. Davis, Air Force, Pickaway County
- Timothy S. Funk, Marine Corps, Delaware County
- Carl W. Harris, Army, Medina County
- Glenn A. Hickman, Air Force/OHANG, Franklin County
- David L. Hobson, OHANG, Clark County
- Michael E. Jackson, Marine Corps, Cuyahoga County
- Chad D. Jenkins, Army, Union County
- William L. “Bill” Johnson, Air Force, Washington County
- John P. LaFene, Navy, Erie County
- Awarded posthumously
- Pete LuPiba, Navy, Franklin County
- Bryan L. Martin, Army, Delaware County
- Thomas M. Showman, Army, Huron County
- Robert R. Stone, Army, Greene County
- Robert L. Towles, Army, Portage County
- David J. Weeks, Air Force, Montgomery County
Click here to read the bios for all 20 class members.
Additional information on the Hall of Fame can be found here.
