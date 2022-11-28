ODVS to hold Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Veterans Services is holding the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony on Tuesday to honor and induct several Ohio Veterans.

The Induction Ceremony will take place on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Ohio State University Fawcett Center located at 2400 Olentangy River Road in Columbus.

ODVS says the 20-person Class of 2022 will be honored with medals and plaques by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and ODVS Director Deborah Ashenhurst. There will be many other distinguished guests at the event, including previously inducted members.

The 2022 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Inductees are:

Peter K. Anderson , Navy, Cuyahoga County

Steven L. Arnold , Navy, Wood County

Garry Augustine , Army, Lake County Awarded posthumously

Alan F. Bailey , Army, Clark County

Adam Carr , Army/OHARNG/OHANG, Union County

James W. Davis , Air Force, Pickaway County

Timothy S. Funk , Marine Corps, Delaware County

Carl W. Harris , Army, Medina County

Glenn A. Hickman , Air Force/OHANG, Franklin County

David L. Hobson , OHANG, Clark County

Michael E. Jackson , Marine Corps, Cuyahoga County

Chad D. Jenkins , Army, Union County

William L. “Bill” Johnson , Air Force, Washington County

John P. LaFene , Navy, Erie County Awarded posthumously

Pete LuPiba , Navy, Franklin County

Bryan L. Martin , Army, Delaware County

Thomas M. Showman , Army, Huron County

Robert R. Stone , Army, Greene County

Robert L. Towles , Army, Portage County

David J. Weeks, Air Force, Montgomery County

Click here to read the bios for all 20 class members.

Additional information on the Hall of Fame can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.