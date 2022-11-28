Birthday Club
One dead after fatal Toledo crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Toledo last Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive.

TPD says a 51-year old woman was driving eastbound on Ottawa Drive while Jason Abramczyk Jr., 24, was driving southbound on Upton Avenue.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection and Abramczyk was transported at an area hospital where he later died around 12:20 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

