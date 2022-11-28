Birthday Club
Police searching for suspect in E. Broadway shooting, TPD says

Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 600 block of E. Broadway in Toledo on Nov. 28, 2022.
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 600 block of E. Broadway in Toledo on Nov. 28, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a person in the city on Monday.

According to officers at the scene, one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the 600 block of E. Broadway early Monday afternoon. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect ran away on foot. Officials described the suspect as wearing a gray sweatshirt with black pants. They did not release any additional discriptors or a name of the suspect.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

