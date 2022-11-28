Birthday Club
Present at the pump: National gas price average could dip below $3 by Christmas

According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.
According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Gray News) – As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, the nation’s average gas prices continued dropping coast to coast.

The national average cost of fuel is $3.52 per gallon, down 22.7 cents from a month ago, according to Gas Buddy, continuing a downward trend for the third straight week in a row.

“It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump,” Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a media release.

According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.

Gas Buddy reports the states with the lowest average prices include Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Hawaii, California and Nevada maintain the highest average prices.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

