Tickets on sale Friday for return of “The Lion King”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Disney Theatrical Productions and the American Theatre Guild announced that tickets for the return of “The Lion King” will go on sale Friday.

ATG says tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2.

“The Lion King” will make its return to the Stranahan Theater from April 19 through May 7. ATG says performances during the three week period will take place on:

Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Thursday, April 20.

Beginning Dec. 2, tickets will be available at BroadwayinToledo.com, StranahanTheater.com, by calling 419-381-8851 or in person at the Stranahan Theater box office.

AGT says Premium Ticket Packages, which include prime seat location, a souvenir program and a cinch bag are also available. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting groups@ATGuild.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.