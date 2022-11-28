Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Tickets on sale Friday for return of “The Lion King”

ATG says tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2.
ATG says tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2.(Brinkhoff/Mögenburg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Disney Theatrical Productions and the American Theatre Guild announced that tickets for the return of “The Lion King” will go on sale Friday.

ATG says tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2.

“The Lion King” will make its return to the Stranahan Theater from April 19 through May 7. ATG says performances during the three week period will take place on:

  • Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.
  • Fridays at 8 p.m.
  • Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Thursday, April 20.

Beginning Dec. 2, tickets will be available at BroadwayinToledo.com, StranahanTheater.com, by calling 419-381-8851 or in person at the Stranahan Theater box office.

AGT says Premium Ticket Packages, which include prime seat location, a souvenir program and a cinch bag are also available. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting groups@ATGuild.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Edison has reported thousands of power outages today.
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for...
Vehicle knocks down traffic light
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The campaign focuses on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that...
Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies collaborate for “Lights for Lives”
Galena St. flooded.
Water main break floods Galena St., Riverside Elementary closed

Latest News

According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection...
One dead after fatal Toledo crash
Clouds are slow to clear this afternoon, with another round of rain and wind arriving overnight...
11/28: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
Galena St. flooded.
Water main break floods Galena St., Riverside Elementary closed
The Ceremony will take place on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Ohio State University Fawcett Center...
ODVS to hold Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony on Tuesday