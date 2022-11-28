TPS hosts Career Connect Expo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools’ annual Career Connect Expo returns Wednesday.

More than 100 local and regional employers, colleges, and TPS career technology and magnet school representatives will be present this year.

The event will take place Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at The Glass City Center on 401 Jefferson Ave.

The career expo is open to all TPS students in the sixth, eighth, 10th, and 12th grades who are currently enrolled in a career technology program.

