Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Water main break floods Galena St.

Galena St. flooded.
Galena St. flooded.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspected water main break on Galena St. has flooded the north side neighborhood Monday morning.

Galena St. is closed from Erie to Ontario.

Galena street flooded.
Galena street flooded.(WTVG)

Water is still flowing, though city crews are on site attempting to shut it off.

Galena flood
Galena flood(WTVG)

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is made available.

Galena St. flooded.
Galena St. flooded.(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Edison has reported thousands of power outages today.
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for...
Vehicle knocks down traffic light
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The campaign focuses on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that...
Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies collaborate for “Lights for Lives”
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom

Latest News

November 28th Weather Forecast
November 28th Weather Forecast
11/27: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
11/27: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Skunk spotted at Cleveland Browns game (video)
Skunk spotted at Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers game (video)
Rivalry polar plunge
Rivalry game losers take a plunge