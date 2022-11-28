Water main break floods Galena St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspected water main break on Galena St. has flooded the north side neighborhood Monday morning.

Galena St. is closed from Erie to Ontario.

Galena street flooded. (WTVG)

Water is still flowing, though city crews are on site attempting to shut it off.

Galena flood (WTVG)

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is made available.

Galena St. flooded. (WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.