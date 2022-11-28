Birthday Club
Waterville City Council expected to vote on controversial amphitheater proposal

Waterville residents weighed in on a proposed concert venue on Sept. 12, 2022
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville City Council is expected to hold a vote on a proposal to construct a new amphitheater Monday night that has divided residents over the last few months. Council will take up the proposal at 7:30 p.m. Monday night at Waterville Primary School on Sycamore Lane.

According to developers, the project, named Waterville Landing Entertainment District, would be located just off of US-24 and State Route 64 at the Waterville/Whitehouse exits.

Developers said the concert venue would operate at 7,500 capacity with the capability of reaching approximately 9,375 for special marque shows. The venue will have 5,200 fixed stadium style seats and 22-25 box suites. Developers say the venue also include:

  • Lifted berm grass lawn area for General Admission seating
  • Permanent restrooms
  • Concessions and merchandise areas with easy access to and from seating
  • On-site parking for approximately 2500 cars
  • ADA access and parking

Hunter Brucks, President and CEO of HB Concerts INC. and HBC Management LLC, and Chris Campbell, President and CEO of of Devonshire REIT hope the amphitheater would open for operations in spring of 2023.

While some see it as an opportunity generate revenue for the city, others see it as a potential nuisance to those who leave nearby.

The council meeting Monday night is expected to be a full house. 13abc will bring you updates on air and online as we learn more.

Waterville Amphitheater proposal
Waterville Amphitheater proposal(WTVG)

